ASUS launches two new ROG Strix gaming monitors with smartphone support

ASUS has officially launched two new gaming monitors under its ROG Strix line, revealing the XG27ACS and XG27UCS and their new smartphone support.

ASUS has issued a new press release detailing the launch of two new gaming monitors under its ROG Strix series.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Introducing the XG27UCS and XG27ACS, which feature a new stand design that has a smaller footprint and smartphone support. Typically, "support" in technology means software, but in the case of ASUS's two latest monitors, it should be taken in the literal sense, as the stands feature a groove designed to keep smartphones upright. The only differing specifications between the XG27UCS and XG27ACS are the resolution and refresh rate; the rest of the specifications are the exact same.

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

The XG27UCS is a 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) resolution display with a 160Hz refresh rate, and the XG27ACS is a 2560 x 1440 resolution display with a 180Hz refresh rate. Both of the models feature a 1ms (GtG) response time, come with NVIDIA G-Synch compatibility, and a wide DCI-P3 gamut that delivers colors and contrast that reaches DisplayHDR 400 certification requirements. Furthermore, ASUS has outfitted both of the displays with various connectivity options such as 1 x HDMI (v2.0), 1x DisplayPort (v1.4), 1 x USB Type-C (DP Alt mode), and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The XG27ACS is currently on shelves and has a starting price of US$269, while the upcoming XG27UCS will retail at US$449.

4