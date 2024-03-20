World of Warcraft just got a pirate themed Battle Royale mode called Plunderstorm

Surprise! World of Warcraft just got a battle royale mode called Plunderstorm, a limited-time event that sees 60 players fight and loot to survive.

A battle royale mode for World of Warcraft? Yes, this one feels a little out of left field with the new limited-time, pirate-themed Plunderstorm event now live as part of the game's 10.2.6 update. And yes, it is indeed a battle royale, with Blizzard's description stating, "The last one standing on a shrinking map will be declared the winner, but everyone who participates will make progress on reward tracks."

The mode is open to all active WoW players, including WoW Classic players - so it's not limited to the latest Dragonflight expansion. Plunderstorm supports Solo and Duo, with watch matches lasting roughly 10 to 15 minutes with a maximum of 60 players. So then, with WoW being an MMO, you might be wondering how it works.

First, you won't actually be taking your characters into the mode. Instead, you'll select a character, level up, and acquire abilities as you plunder the Arathi Highlands. You're also limited to a handful of abilities, so unlike traditional WoW, there's no hot bar with dozens of skills.

"Discover lootable spells, abilities, and upgrades as you plunder treasure chests and defeat enemies. Upon picking up, spells and abilities are automatically added to your Action Bar, with two slots dedicated to offensive skills and two for utilities such as leaps, speed boosts, and crowd-control.

Some abilities are more action-based and require good positioning and player targeting. Have fun discovering and experimenting with different combinations to find what works for you."

Spells and abilities can be upgraded with higher quality versions or stacking the same abilities, with players earning cosmetics, pets, titles, and mounts as they progress through the reward track.

