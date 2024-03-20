GeForce Game Ready driver 551.86 is here, adding support for Horizon Forbidden West

The latest GeForce Game Ready Driver is here, just in time for Horizon Forbidden West - which makes its PC debut this week with DLSS 3, DLAA, and Reflex.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is out this week, bringing the highly anticipated PlayStation exclusive to the PC platform. Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the first major PS4 to PC ports, and this sequel, built to take advantage of the more powerful PS5 hardware, will present a significant visual upgrade to the original. A massive open-world action adventure, the Complete Edition includes the PS5-only Burning Shores expansion.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition looks stunning on PC.

In addition to supporting unlocked frame rates, ultrawide displays, and advanced graphics settings to take advantage of modern GPUs, it will arrive on day one with NVIDIA DLSS 3, DLAA, and Reflex support. And with that, NVIDIA's latest GeForce Game Ready Driver 551.86 - WHQL with optimizations for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition. Download it here.

Usually, NVIDIA provides benchmarks for high-profile releases like this. Instead, it reiterates Sony's performance info, where GeForce RTX 4080 gamers can expect solid 4K 60 FPS performance using the game's 'Very High' quality setting without DLSS. OF course, DLSS will present a notable free performance bump for all GeForce RTX owners.

Game-wise, the latest driver also supports the new DLSS 3.5 update for Portal with RTX, which includes DLSS Ray Reconstruction and NVIDIA RTX IO. Plus, optimized settings (which you can access via the new NVIDIA App) for Helldivers 2 and Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun.

In addition, the driver includes the following fixes.

Fixed Gaming Bugs Advanced Optimus: Notebook may not wake up from sleep when in NVIDIA GPU-only display mode

Hitman 3: Stutter observed in some Advanced Optimus notebooks Fixed General Bugs RTX HDR uses saturation and tone curve that matches Gamma 2.0 instead of 2.2

RTX Digital Vibrance incorrectly detects Paint.net app as a supported app

Check out our dedicated article below for a detailed look at Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition's hardware requirements.

The new driver also supports 11 G-SYNC Compatible AOC, ASUS, LG, and Samsung displays.

