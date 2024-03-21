NVIDIA announces its Omniverse Cloud now streams to the Apple Vision Pro headset

NVIDIA announces new software framework built on Omniverse Cloud APIs that allow OpenUSD content on NVIDIA GCN streamed to the Apple Vision Pro.

NVIDIA announced its new Blackwell B200 AI GPUs at its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) event this week, with news that the company is bringing OpenUSD-based Omniverse enterprise digital twins to Apple's new Vision Pro headset.

NVIDIA announced a new software framework built on Omniverse Cloud APIs, which allows developers to send their Universe Scene Description (OpenUSD) industrial scenes from their content creation applications, to the NVIDIA Graphics Delivery Network (GDN). NVIDIA's global network of graphics-ready data centers are capable of streaming advanced 3D experiences to the Apple Vision Pro headset.

The company showed a demo off at GTC 2024 that included an interactive, physically accurate digital twin of a car streamed at full quality to Apple Vision Pro and its high-resolution displays. The demo featured a designer wearing the Apple Vision Pro, using a car configurator application called Katana, developed by CGI studio, powered by NVIDIA's own Omniverse platform.

This cloud-based approach allows real-time physically based renderings to be streamed seamlessly to Apple Vision Pro, delivering high-fidelity visuals without compromising details of the massive, engineering fidelity datasets.

Mike Rockwell, vice president of the Vision Products Group at Apple, said: "The breakthrough ultra-high-resolution displays of Apple Vision Pro, combined with photorealistic rendering of OpenUSD content streamed from NVIDIA accelerated computing, unlocks an incredible opportunity for the advancement of immersive experiences. Spatial computing will redefine how designers and developers build captivating digital content, driving a new era of creativity and engagement".

Rev Lebaredian, vice president of simulation at NVIDIA, said: "Apple Vision Pro is the first untethered device which allows for enterprise customers to realize their work without compromise. We look forward to our customers having access to these amazing tools".