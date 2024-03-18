GIGABYTE teases DGX, Superchips, PCIe cards based on NVIDIA's new Blackwell B200 AI GPUs

GIGABYTE is gearing up for NVIDIA HGX H100 and GH200 Superchips to drive future AI breakthroughs, announcing at NVIDIA GTC 2024 event.

GIGABYTE is showing off its next-gen compact GPU cluster scalable unit: a new rack with GIGABYTE G593-SD2 servers, which have NVIDIA HGX H100 8-GPU designs and Intel 5th Gen Xeon Scalable processors inside.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The company has said it will support NVIDIA's new Blackwell GPU that succeeds Hopper, with enterprise servers "ready for the market according to NVIDIA's production schedule". The new NVIDIA B200 Tensor Core GPU for generative AI and accelerated computing will have "significant benefits," says GIGABYTE, especially in LLM inference workloads.

GIGABYTE will have products for HGX baseboards, Superchips, and PCIe cards with more details to be provided "later this year," adds the company.

Etay Lee, CEO of GIGABYTE explained in the press release: "Our servers ensure exceptional AI computing capabilities to meet the most demanding workloads. Designed to support various CPU and GPU architectures, we're able to supercharge training and inference. By also supporting NVIDIA's MGX modular architecture we can speed up time to market for different server configurations to meet unique customer needs".

3

Kaustubh Sanghani, vice president of GPU product management at NVIDIA, added: "GIGABYTE's solutions feature NVIDIA HGX H100 GPUs and GH200 Superchips to drive AI breakthroughs. With its versatile accelerated computing platforms and advanced liquid cooling technology, GIGABYTE offers customers the advanced computing they need to propel innovation forward".