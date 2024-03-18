Apple's iOS 17.4.1 iPhone software update is coming soon, report claims

If you're an iPhone owner you can perhaps start looking forward to a new software update to take a look at, but it's unlikely to rock your world too much - unless it fixes a bug that you've been dealing with, that is.

Apple might have only just released iOS 17.4 to the public and there are rumors that the iOS 17.5 software is already being tested internally, but a new report now claims that the iOS 17.4.1 software will be released to the public within the next few days.

That's according to a MacRumors report which cites an unnamed source with a proven track record. The update is expected to be one that fixes security issues and deals with specific bugs that might have been troubling iPhone owners of late. However, it isn't yet known what we can expect in terms of features - although it isn't thought that we should expect too many if any at all. It also isn't yet clear what we should expect in terms of which bugs will be fixed.

Software updates are very much the order of the day right now, of course. The iOS 17.4 update was very much an anticipated one because it would bring support for third-party app stores to the EU. But looking forward, we're also expecting Apple to announce the iOS 18 software update during the WWDC event in June. That update is expected to have some big new AI changes while it's likely to be made available to the public in or around the middle of September to support the launch of the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.