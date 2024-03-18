2024 iPad Air again tipped for a FaceTime camera rejig for those who use a keyboard

Apple's expected to announce a few new iPads soon and the new iPad Air is one of them. Now a new report claims it'll feature a new spot for the camera.

If everything goes the way that we have been told to expect it to, Apple will announce a slew of new iPads as soon as the end of this month. But what will they be and what will they have in terms of features? Those are questions that are currently up in the air, but one leaker has thrown a new tidbit into the mix that appears to back up an old one - the new iPad Airs will feature a rejigged camera situation.

The current iPad Air has the FaceTime camera at the top of the display as is the case with all iPads except the base model 10th-gen iPad. However, leaker ShrimpApplePro has now added further fuel to the fire that suggests Apple is getting ready to switch things up a bit with the 6th-gen iPad Air, and it could be good news for people who spend their time using an iPad docked to a keyboard and trackpad.

According to the leaker Apple intends to move the FaceTime camera from the top of the iPad Air to the side, a move that will be a big deal for those who make video calls with the iPad in the landscape orientation - like when docked to a keyboard. The current camera location makes it appear as if the iPad owner is looking off to the side, but that will all change if the camera moves to the side of the iPad - or the top during docked calls. The move would put the FaceTime camera in the same place as laptops, including Apple's own MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

This is far from the first time that we've seen this suggested so hopes are starting to build that there might indeed be something to it. It's also thought the new OLED iPad Pro could follow suit, too.

As for what the new iPad Air will have to offer, we aren't expecting any big new changes in terms of the overall design and beyond the new camera placement. The biggest change will be the addition of a 12.9-inch variant if rumors are true. On the inside, it's expected that the new iPad Air will use an M2 chip, an upgrade over the M1 that is used in the iPad Air that can be bought today.

Previous reports had suggested that the new iPad models could debut in late March, with a report today suggesting that March 26 will be the big day that Apple chooses.