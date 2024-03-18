Apple's new OLED iPads may have had their release dates leaked

New OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air release dates have reportedly been leaked online, with some publications connecting the dots without insider information.

Apple is rumored to release new OLED iPads very soon, according to a Chinese leaker and separate reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It should be noted that Apple has officially said nothing regarding its new iPads and that these rumors are simply that - rumors. However, there is some separate information that can be connected together that points to an approximate release date.

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

Firstly, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a known Apple insider who has consistently been right about internal movements at the company in the past, wrote in his Power On newsletter that Apple is planning on releasing new iPad Pro and iPad Air models around the end of March/start of April.

However, in Gurman's last newsletter he wrote that the new iPadOS 17.4 is due to be completed at the end of March and would take a couple weeks for it be loaded onto all of the new iPads at the factories, pushing the release date further into April. Now, Chinese leaker Instant Digital claimed that Apple would make some kind of announcement for the new iPads on March 26, which was corroborated by IT Home who gave the same date.

Previous rumors indicate that these new iPads are expected to feature an M3 chip, OLED displays, thinner enclosures, a landscape-oriented front camera, a new camera bump, and MagSafe charging capabilities. As for the iPad Air, they are expected to have an M2 chip, the aforementioned landscape camera, and a 12.9-inch model.

As for what kind of announcement, Gurman wrote that Apple will announce these new iPad models in a similar fashion to the recently announced 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models via a press release on its website.