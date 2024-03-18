Apple must face a class-action lawsuit over the predatory dangers of AirTags

A new report has revealed Apple won't be able to get out of a class-action lawsuit that accuses the company of negligence over the potential dangers of AirTags.
Bloomberg reported last week that a San Francisco judge ruled that Apple must face a lawsuit accusing the company of negligence over the potential stalking risks created by its AirTags device. Notably, the majority of the three dozen claims were dismissed by the court, but US District Judge Vince Chhabria has denied Apple's push to have the court throw out the case entirely. The suit alleges that Apple was warned of the potential dangers of its tracking device being misused by individuals and would be held liable for damages under California law.
However, Apple disagrees, as after its AirTags were released, it rolled out new safety features designed to prevent them from being used by bad actors. One of these safety features was AirTags beginning to emit a loud noise when they were moved too far away from the connected device, as well as notifications being sent to devices. Despite Apple's push back, the lawsuit argues that AirTags have "become the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers," per Bloomberg.
