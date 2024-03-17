GeForce RTX 4070 Ti non-SUPER price drop, you can now pick up one for as low as $679

With the SUPER variant making it obsolete, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is now available for its lowest price to date - specifically the MSI Ventus range.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB is currently end-of-life, with the recent launch of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB effectively replacing the GPU at the same $799 MSRP. With a notable increase to 4K gaming performance and 33% more VRAM capacity, the remaining non-SUPER GeForce RTX 4070 Ti stock is being sold at a discount, getting rid of the old to make way for the new.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

This is great news for PC gamers as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is still a very powerful GPU that excels at 1440p gaming - with one of the best RTX 4070 Ti deals going around at the moment being for the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GDDR6X Ventus 2X OC edition in White. Amazon and Newegg are currently listing this GPU for $699.99 USD, with Newegg offering an additional $20 off with a promo code.

This represents a 14.6% discount compared to the original $819 USD price for this GPU and an additional 8% discount compared to its price cut as soon as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER hit the scene.

Interestingly, the White edition of MSI's Ventux 2X is cheaper than the Black edition - typically, you pay a little extra for a stylish all-white model. Either way, with multiple MSI Ventus models now close to $680 to $700, their price is closer to premium GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER models - which is excellent.

The big difference between the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is the VRAM capacity increase to 16GB of GDDR6X on a 256-bit bus. NVIDIA has switched out the underlying chip or GPU to AD103 - the same as in the GeForce RTX 4080. Compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, you're looking at 10% more CUDA, RT, and Tensor Cores.