Acer is launching new Radeon RX 7900 GRE Predator and Nitro graphics cards

Acer is prepping to launch two new AMD Radeon graphics cards based on the new and impressive Radeon RX 7900 GRE - one 'Predator' and one 'Nitro.'

Acer has announced two new AMD Radeon GPUs joining its line-up, based on the recent global launch of the Radeon RX 7900 GRE. The Acer Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7900 GRE OC graphics card and the Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE OC graphics card feature an out-of-the-box 2395 MHz Boost Clock, a notable increase over the AMD's 2245 MHz reference spec.

Acer Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7900 GRE OC and Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE OC graphics cards.

The Acer Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7900 GRE OC is the premium model, thanks to its three FrostBlade 3.0 fans, vapor chamber cooling, and dedicated software for tweaking and customizing GPU settings. The Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE OC is no slouch, with its dual axial fans and robust cooling - however, both GPUs look triple-slot in size.

Although Acer hasn't announced pricing or provided a full breakdown of specs in its product listing, we're assuming these two new Radeon GPUs will feature the same overall cooling and physical make-up as Acer's Radeon RX 7800 XT 'Predator' and 'Nitro' models - as the Radeon RX 7900 GRE features a similar 260W power rating.

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE, a previous China-only release, got a recent global launch with a competitive MSRP of $549 USD - on par with the GeForce RTX 4070. With 16GB of VRAM and notably better performance than the Radeon RX 7800 XT, the 7900 GRE is currently one of the best-value RDNA 3 GPUs on the market.

With excellent 1440p performance and decent ray tracing, it shows that even a heavily cutdown Navi 31 GPU (as found in the Radeon RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX) is still more impressive than the Navi 32 GPU (as in the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT) across all metrics, including efficiency. Performance-wise, it trades blows with the more expensive GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, one of the best-value Ada cards on the market.