Honor reveals the first laptop with 24GB RAM, also packs Intel Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' CPU

Honor is the first with a laptop rocking 24GB of LPDDR5X memory, with the new MagicBook Pro 16 AI laptop offering up to 48GB of RAM in total.

It looks like Honor is the first to market with a new laptop featuring 24GB of DDR5 memory, with its new MagicBook Pro 16 AI laptop teased on Geekbench. Check it out:

Honor's new MagicBook 16 AI laptop with 24GB RAM (source: Golden Pig Upgrade)
The new Honor MagicBook Pro 16 AI laptop features 24GB of LPDDR5X memory, versus the usual SO-DIMM memory modules. Inside, there are 8 individual memory chips, each packing 3GB for a total of 24GB of LPDDR5X-6400 memory. This is great to see, as 24GB of RAM is a fantastic step up from 16GB, and while it's not quite 32GB, it's once again, not 16GB. Great stuff.

We should see 12GB SO-DIMM memory modules in the near future, which will allow for up to 48GB of DDR5 memory as long as the laptop of choice has four DIMM slots, of course.

The new Honor MagicBook Pro 16 AI laptop is listed at JD with a placeholder price for now, with the Chinese company confirming that its new MagicBook Pro 16 AI laptop will come with 24GB and 32GB memory options.

Besides that, we have an Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processor, the aforementioned 24GB or 32GB of RAM, and a 16-inch panel with a native 3072 x 1920 resolution and super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. Honor also includes 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut on the panel.

