WhatsApp could soon finally fix an irritating pinned chat limitation

The latest version of the WhatsApp beta for Android currently adds new support for pinning up to five chats, an increase over the previous three.

WhatsApp is already one of the world's most popular instant messaging apps and parent company Meta continues to make steady improvements to the list of features that the app has to offer across a wide range of platforms. Now we're hearing that one of the improvements still being developed is the ability to pin more than three different chats for the first time.

The news comes via the WhatsApp beta watchers over at WABetaInfo and sure enough, it's the latest Android beta version of the WhatsApp app that has given us our first look at the feature in action.

The feature is currently live in the WhatsApp 2.24.6.13 beta release that's available for download by beta testers via the Google Play Store and the ability to pin more than three chats is working currently. There's a screenshot showing the feature above and the screenshot does suggest that there is still a limit with five being the maximum number of chats that can be pinned in this version.

It's important to remember that this is just a beta release and that things could change before this feature rolls out to everyone who uses the final, shipping version of WhatsApp on Android and other platforms. It's also possible that WhatsApp could choose not to launch the feature at all, although that seems unlikely. The company is normally pretty good at taking features through the beta process and shipping them to the masses but it's still impossible to know what kind of timeframe the company might be working to.