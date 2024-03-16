The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 could come in three different versions, rumor claims

Samsung is now tipped to have designs on launching not just the normal three new smartwatches this year but also a secret third one as well.

If you're in the market for a new smartwatch in 2024 you might have an unexpected option to consider if a new report is any indication. The report claims that while we already knew that there would likely be two new Samsung Galaxy Watch models to look forward to, there might actually be a secret third option in the mix.

That's according to a post on X by the known tipster @kro_roe that was spotted and then picked up by 9to5Google. Details are extremely hard to come by right now, but the report claims that there will be three models of Galaxy Watch 7 to choose from rather than the more familiar two.

As the 9to5Google report notes, there had already been reports of an additional square display-equipped version being launched to go with the normal Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Pro, but at this point, it's difficult to be sure what Samsung's plans really are.

This new report comes alongside another by the X-based leaker @TheGalox_ who claims that the new Exynos W940 chip that the Galaxy Watch 7 will sport will be up to 30% faster and 50% more power efficient. If this is indeed the case it could suggest that Samsung is going to use a new 3nm manufacturing process but that, too, is far from confirmed. It's worth noting that this particular leaker has a mixed track record so it's important to keep that in mind when deciding whether or not to believe this news.

We shouldn't have to wait too long before we can be sure of what's going on, however. If everything goes the way that we expect it to Samsung will announce the new Galaxy Watch 7 models alongside the Galaxy Ring and new foldable phones during an event that will likely be held in July of this year.