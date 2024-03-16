The Apple Vision Pro's App Store just got a web version so anyone can browse it

The Apple Vision Pro has a ton of apps available and now you won't need a headset to be able to browse what's on offer thanks to a new web version.

The Apple Vision Pro has now been on sale for a few weeks and the headset is reportedly expected to debut in additional countries beyond the United States within the next few weeks. This being such a new product for Apple the headset continues to undergo a number of changes with the latest being a new way for people to browse its App Store.

Previously, the only way to browse Apple Vision Pro apps and the App Store's various stories and promotions was to buy an Apple Vision Pro, something that isn't always viable for a variety of reasons. Now that's changed after Apple released a web-based version of the visionOS App Store for people to peruse at their leisure and on any device of their choosing. 9to5Mac was the first to spot the addition of a web-based App Store.

Visiting the visionOS App Store via a web browser gives you quick access to everything that you would likely need including a rundown of all of the new apps as well as the ability to go through a collection of curated apps as well as categories. Each app page includes screenshots and all of the details that you would expect to find, too.

One potential benefit here is that it gives people a chance to browse the apps that are available and read all about their capabilities, plus see their screenshots, even before they buy the Apple Vision Pro itself. That could be invaluable for people who are considering buying the headset but first want to get a better feel for what kinds of apps are available and whether they will hit the spot before splashing the cash.

And splash the cash, they will have to. Despite Apple's 14-day return policy, buying an Apple Vision Pro is still a big deal. The headset starts at $3,499 for the 256GB model while other options are available for those who need extra breathing room for installing apps and downloading content. Both 512GB and 1TB configurations are available for those who want to go that route, but each storage upgrade costs an additional $200 which means prices can soon add up.

Things can add up even more quickly when people start to buy accessories for their new spatial computer, too. An additional Apple Vision Pro battery costs $199 while picking up the impressive-looking Apple Vision Pro Travel Case will set buyers back the same $199. Other accessories include the Belkin hip holster for the battery although that's surprisingly reasonably priced at around $50.

Anyone who wants to try the new web-based App Store out can do so via the https://apps.apple.com/us/vision URL.