Lead Cybertruck engineer pleads with owners to stop the torturing

The lead engineer for the Telsa Cybertruck has asked owners of the new EV to stop torturing their vehicles and let them roam the roads in peace.

Published
1 minute & 49 seconds read time

Since the release of Tesla's Cybertruck, we have seen many owners put Tesla's toughness claims to the test by firing bullets at its stainless steel exterior, burning it, breaking windows, and more.

Wes Morrill, the lead engineer for the Cybertruck has had enough of these durability tests and has taken to X to ask owners to stop breaking the new EV as it has already lived a "tortured life for entertainment". Morrill wrote that Cybertruck has already been jumped on, kicked, burned, and shot at multiple times, which the engineer says is enough to soundly say "we've confirmed its tough".

Morrill is right. There have been many toughness tests popping up on YouTube, with my personal favorite being YouTuber JerryRigEverything deciding to fire a .50 caliber bullet at the metal exterior. Notably, most people who are purchasing a $100,000 vehicle aren't going to be doing a durability test, which means that the vast majority of owners aren't trying to break their new Cybertruck for entertainment - it's just the few who want to benchmark the vehicle for reviewing/reporting purposes.

