An 18-karat gold Apple Vision Pro? If you have to ask how much, you probably can't afford it

The Apple Vision Pro definitely isn't an impulse purchase for most people thanks to its $3,499 starting price. But that price could well turn out to be cheap when compared with the price that will likely be charged for a special 18-karat special edition version that is already being offered by Caviar.

Caviar is of course the Russian outfit that has built itself a reputation for launching custom phones and other devices the likes of which few can realistically afford. The company takes high-end iPhones and covers them in gold and leather as a matter of course, but things have been taken to a whole new level with this special Apple Vision Pro.

This Apple Vision Pro is what Caviar is calling a Rolls-Royce experience thanks in part to a new headband that is made from the legendary Connolly leather, the same outfit that supplies the British Royal Court and yes, Rolls-Royce. That leather is apparently soft yet durable and is considered by some to be one of the finest that money can buy. And now you can get it attached to Apple's spatial computer.

The fanciness doesn't stop there, either. The 18-karat gold is out in force and makes up a special cover that hides the EyeSight display at the front of the Apple Vision Pro. Dubbed the CVR Edition, this special Apple Vision Pro will be available at the beginning of 2025 and will be limited to just 24 pieces. Notably, Caviar isn't saying how much this headset is going to cost with the company saying that pricing is currently available on request - and even then, the price will be an approximation. That all suggests to us that if you have to ask how much this thing will be, there's a very good chance that you can't afford it.

As for the Apple Vision Pro that this monstrosity is based on, that's only available in the United States right now with the $3,499 asking price getting you a 256GB model. There are of course 512GB and 1TB models available for those who need a little extra breathing room while a raft of accessories are also offered for a price. The $199 Apple Vision Pro Travel Case is by all accounts pretty great, despite the incredible price. And a second battery will also set Apple Vision Pro owners back the same $199 as well. Still, you can likely buy a lot of accessories for the price that Caviar will be charging for its special edition.