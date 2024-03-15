Intel has a plan to make its Core i9-14900KS CPU more popular - at least with PC makers

Rumor about Intel covering delidding with the Core i9-14900KS CPU warranty turned out to be true, albeit with a catch - that it doesn't apply to consumers.

You may have heard a recent rumor about Intel's freshly arrived Core i9-14900KS processor which sounded improbable and concerned owners delidding the CPU.

Specifically, this was the idea that Intel was considering officially supporting delidding the 14900KS in its warranty for the chip - and well, it turns out that was true. Sort of.

By this we mean that as Moore's Law is Dead, the source of that rumor, has pointed out in a new video (above), overclocker Der8auer (below) has highlighted that there is warranty support for delidding, but with a big old catch.

This isn't Intel providing coverage for consumers delidding their precious 14900KS, but Team Blue's partners, or some of them anyway.

What's the idea here? This is Intel's way of helping selected PC makers use the 14900KS in high-end rigs and really get the best from the pepped-up Raptor Lake Refresh flagship by delidding and running with fancy direct die cooling.

And even though delidding normally scuppers the warranty, of course, these PC makers will still have their delidded 14900KS chips covered by Intel's warranty (or rather, the buyers of those PCs will), which is a first.

This could be an initial step for Intel which might eventually lead to warranty coverage being offered for flagship CPUs being delidded by consumers. We shall see - though we wouldn't bank on it.

The Core i9-14900KS was released yesterday retailing at $699, the same price as the 13900KS before it. To no one's surprise, the new top-of-the-range Raptor Lake Refresh CPU has already broken multiple world records, including a record-breaking overclock to just over 9.1GHz (on liquid Helium).