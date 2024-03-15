Popular OmniFocus Mac, iPhone, and iPad task manager app comes to Apple Vision Pro

The hugely popular OmniFocus task management app is now available as a dedicated visionOS app for the first time, and you might already own it.

OmniFocus is a task management app that has been around for what feels like forever, and it quite possibly has actually been around that long. It's already available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and the web - and now it's also available as a native visionOS app on the Apple Vision Pro for the first time.

The update, which is available for download from the visionOS App Store as OmniFocus 41 right now, joins other OmniGroup app OmniPlan and is sure to not be the last Apple Vision Pro app from the long-time Apple platform developer.

In a blog post detailing the new update, OmniGroup says that this release includes all the same functionality that was introduced in OmniFocus 4.0 across the other platforms but with a decidedly spatial twist. As an example of that, bad counts now float over the Perspectives Bar in a three-dimensional space in a way that simply isn't possible on other platforms. The Inspector and commonly-used buttons are also in a new location outside the application window, something else that couldn't be done elsewhere.

Those who already have OmniFocus on their other Apple devices and happen to own an Apple Vision Pro will surely want to take the new app for a spin. It's a free download on the App Store and includes a free two-week trial. But if you already bought or subscribed to OmniFocus 4 on another platform you already own the Vision Pro Version - it'll unlock automatically with no additional purchases required.

Alongside the news that OmniFocus is now available on the Apple Vision Pro, the developer also confirmed that it is working on OmniFocus 4.2 and that the beta is now available to TestFlight beta testers. The update makes some notable improvements including speed improvements when adding items using the outline view as well as simplified support for quick installation of OMni Automation plug-ins.

Next, the OmniFocus 4.2 beta also includes a new type of custom Perspective rule for those who have the Pro version of the app. This new rule will allow Perspectives to only show items with assigned dates that fall within a specified date range. This is something that OmniGroup says is a popular request so it's good to see the developer listening to feedback and implementing it where possible. There's no date for when the OmniFocus 4.2 release will be made available to everyone, however.

Finally, updates to OmniFocus for the Web now include flexible lists in Forecast and new grouping options in tags, OmniGroup announced.