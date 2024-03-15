TikTok wants users to call their Senators to stop it being banned in the US

The House of Representatives has voted on a bill that could result in TikTok being banned across the United States, and now the app is requesting users contact their Senators to tell them "how important TikTok is to you".

The message from TikTok is the second to be pushed out to users requesting them to contact their representatives to tell them how much they like TikTok, as the first message asked users to call House representatives. However, the prompt for calling lawmakers may have backfired on the company as officials have now claimed TikTok is attempting to "interfere" with the legislative process, as offices were inundated with calls, many of which were from teenagers.

The latest prompt from TikTok stated, "The House of Representatives just voted to ban TikTok, which impacts 170 million Americans just like you." For those that don't know, the bill has been passed in the House of Representatives and is now headed to the Senate where if its passed will then go to President Joe Biden who said he would sign it into law. If completely passed TikTok will have six months to sell itself or be hit with a nation-wide ban.