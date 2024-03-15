LG's stylish and retro-looking LG CineBeam Q portable 4K projector will launch this month

It's not a camera from the 1950s, it actually a portable 4K projector. The new LG CineBeam Q is coming soon, with pre-orders opening up next week.

We got our first look at the new LG CineBeam Q portable 4K projector at CES 2024. This is LG's new flagship lifestyle projector, featuring a retro-inspired look, handle, and cutting-edge features. LG notes that it can deliver a vivid 4K UHD image up to 120 inches with a 450,00:1 contrast ratio and 154% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

3

The new LG CineBeam Q portable 4K projector is coming soon, image credit: LG.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

Other features include Auto Screen Adjustment and Auto Focus, so setting it up and moving it to different rooms is hassle-free. Although it's the sort of projector you can carry around (the handle isn't just for show), the LG CineBeam Q requires dedicated power, so it's not as portable or versatile as some battery-powered projectors.

With the launch on the horizon, LG has confirmed that pre-orders for the LG CineBeam Q will be available from March 18 with "exclusive benefits" for those who get in early. The projector will hit retail in South Korea later in the month, with markets like the US< Canada, Australia, Europe, and other parts of Asia to follow from April.

Pricing is still TBC, and as cool as it looks, there is one downside - the 500 ANSI Lumens rated brightness means you'll need a dark room to get the best results. On the plus side, you'll be able to get an instant cinema experience thanks to it coming pre-installed with LG webOS 6.0 (as found in LG OLED TVs), offering access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube, and many more. Plus, content sharing with AirPlay 2 and Miracast.

Ahead of the pre-orders going live, you can sign up for a $100 discount 'special offer' on the official LG CineBeam Q listing. The stylish new projector's specs are below.

LG CineBeam Q (model HU710PB)

3