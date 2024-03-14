ASUS announces some of its motherboards now support 256GB of DDR5 memory

ASUS has just announced all of its Intel 700 and 600 series, and AMD AM5 series motherboards now support up to a whopping 256GB of DDR5 memory.

ASUS has just announced that all of its Intel 700 and 600 series and its entire fleet of AMD AM5 socket motherboards, support up to 256GB of DDR5 memory.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The only exception to the new 256GB DDR5 RAM support upgrade to ASUS' fleet of motherboards is that they'll need to have 4 x DIMMs to have 64GB sticks in each of them for a total of 256GB. Motherboards with only two DIMM slots will now support up to 128GB of DDR5 memory.

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

64GB DDR5 memory modules are now out in the market, with ASUS updating its motherboard family to support these 64GB sticks for a total of 256GB memory. If you own an Intel motherboard based on the Intel 700 or 600 series chipset by ASUS, you'll need to update your BIOS to support 256GB of DDR5 memory. AMD users might not need to update their BIOS, but if there's a new one, you'll probably want to update just to be sure.

ASUS explained in its press release: "ASUS today announced BIOS updates that enable support for up to 256 GB of memory on its Intel 700 and 600 series motherboards that use DDR5 modules. Such models with four DIMM slots can now support up to 256 GB of memory, while such models with two DIMM slots can now support up to 128 GB. These enhancements significantly improve multitasking potential, ensuring smooth and seamless computing. AMD AM5 motherboards from ASUS do not require a BIOS update to enable support for up to 256 GB of DDR5 memory modules".