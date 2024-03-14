Thermaltake's new MS-1 M.2 SSD cooler features 8000RPM fan, heat pipe, and heatsink

Thermaltake unveils its new MS-1 M.2 SSD cooler, with a high-speed 8000RPM micro blower fan design, which will keep your Gen5 SSD nice and cool.

Thermaltake has just announced its new MS-1 M.2 SSD cooler, which features a high-speed 8000RPM micro blower fan, heat pipe, and heatsink to keep your ultra-fast (and ultra-hot) Gen5 SSDs as cool as possible, keeping those huge 14GB/sec+ read speeds at their peak, all day long.

The company claims that it beats an original passive heatsink and third-party active-cooled competitors with better performance and a smoother gaming experience. During its testing, Thermaltake used a Crucial T700 PCIe Gen 5 SSD to keep the SSD at a maximum of 77C, compared to the original T700 heatsink at 84C, and a third-party active-cooled M.2 SSD heatsink at 81C. Impressive, 4C is a decent margin.

Thermaltake's new MS-1 M.2 SSD cooler (source: Thermaltake)

Remember: Thermaltake is using a high-speed 8000RPM blower fan to keep the MS-1 M.2 SSD cooler, so it would have to be noisy as hell, especially compared to Crucial's stock heatsink on the T700 PCIe Gen 5 SSD. The competing actively-cooled M.2 SSD cooler looks to be the ineo aluminum M.2 SSD heatsink with a 10000RPM fan (faster, and noisier than the MS-1), according to Tom's Hardware.

The company is using a high-quality aluminum heatsink on the MS-1 M.2 SSD cooler, with 8 fins that allow for efficient airflow and superior heat dissipation. Thermaltake is using a high-speed 8000RPM micro blower fan for optimal active cooling performance, directing airflow through the heatsink at 0.44 CFM and 1.6mm-H2O static pressure, while producing a noise level of 16 dB-A.

Thermaltake's new MS-1 M.2 SSD cooler (source: Thermaltake)

Thermaltake uses a Ø6 mm high-performance copper heat pipe that directly attaches to the SSD, its superior thermal conductivity will ensure efficient heat transfer from the SSD. The new Gen5 SSDs will get mighty hot throwing around 14GB/sec (up from 7GB/sec on Gen4 SSDs) so cooling it is a big new business.

Thermaltake's new MS-1 M.2 SSD cooler will include two thermal pads to put between your M.2 SSD, with no pricing or availability on the new MS-1 from teh company just yet. There are retail listings through Europe with prices somewhere between 20 to 35 euros (which is around $21 to $38 USD).