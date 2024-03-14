Kung Fu Panda 4 is the first animated movie in High Frame Rate at 48FPS in select cinemas

Kung Fu Panda 4 is now out in theaters, and DreamWorks Animation has announced that it's their first animation movie released in TrueCut Motion High Frame Rate at 48FPS in select theaters.

This means Kung Fu Panda 4 is the fifth release in the HFR 48FPS format, with previous releases including Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Titanic, and Argylle. We also saw Gemini Man with Will Smith in 48FPS. At the same time, TrueCut Motion's High Frame Rate version uses scene-by-scene grading to retain the cinematic look while reducing problems associated with judder at 24FPS.

Pixelworks, the company behind the TrueCut Motion High Frame Rate standard, said: "The high quality, visual artistry of this amazing, animated work - the first new "Kung Fu Panda" film in almost a decade -will come to premium theatrical screens in cinematic high-frame-rate; achieving dramatically new crystal clear motion playback on the brightest, exceptional high-contrast, high-quality 3D and 2D screens that naturally enhance the look and the feel of the world of the film".

In the right theater, you can watch Kung Fu Panda 4 at 48FPS in both 3D or 2D, with no cinemas in the US showing the movie at 48FPS right now. However, sources of FlatpanelsHD say that Cinity theaters worldwide will show Kung Fu Panda 4 in the HFR 48FPS standard and Dolby Cinema theaters outside of the US. All other theaters will show Kung Fu Panda 4 in its regular 24FPS format.

We don't know about a home release of Kung Fu Panda 4 in 48FPS, but it would be awesome to see as other TrueCut HFR releases have been released through Disney+ and Apple TV onto the new Apple Vision Pro headset.