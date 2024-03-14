PGL CS2 tournament uses Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU and GeForce RTX 4080 GPU for esports champs

PGL's upcoming CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 event has $1.25 million in prize money for Counter-Strike 2 champions, with 7800X3D and RTX 4080 powering the PCs.

PGL has just announced its upgraded gaming PC setups for its CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 event, where Counter-Strike 2 pros will fight for a $1.25 million prize pool.

PGL is ready to deliver an "unparalleled esports experience" at the PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 event with upgraded PCs featuring AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. PGL chose the heart of this cutting-edge setup for its exceptional performance capabilities and the "ability to handle the demands of CS2" at what I'm sure are going to be the highest FPS the team can manage.

The systems have been fully optimized by "Afromnazareth" who is a PC optimizer in Paris, France. PGL explains that the team has "meticulously optimized this bespoke gaming setup to ensure that every participant experiences CS2 in the highest fidelity without compromise. The AMD RYZEN 7800 X3D stands out as a game-changer in the esports arena, promising to elevate the competitive play of CS2 to new heights".

The gaming monitor in question is the ZOWIE XL2566K monitor, which features a 24.5-inch Fast-TN panel designed for esports, with a 1920 x 1080 native resolution and uber-smooth 360Hz refresh rate.

PGL CEO Silviu Stroie said: "PGL is committed to providing the best possible competitive environment for the players. By choosing the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D for our gaming setups, we're ensuring that the PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 will be remembered not only for its intense competition but also for its flawless technical execution".

The upcoming PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 event takes place between March 17 and 31, with a $1.25 million prize pool.