Samsung Display's next-gen OLED plant will spin into full-scale production in 2026

Samsung Display's new 6th Gen OLED plant expected to hit full-scale production in 2026, and will be the world's first 8.6G OLED IT plant.

Samsung Display will start installing the required equipment for its 6th Gen OLED line, which is the most advanced in the world, with full-scale production expected in 2026.

Samsung 8.6G OLED production compared to 5.5G (source: FlatPanelsHD)

The new OLED plant will see next-gen OLED displays made for future laptops, tablets, and other small-to-medium devices over the coming years starting in 2026. Samsung Display announced it was investing 4.1 trillion won (around $3.1 billion USD) into the new plant, which is the world's first 8.6G OLED IT plant, as the company has fully stopped producing LCD panels.

The new 8.6G OLED production will be able to cut more panels from the "mother glass" as you can see above, whereas Samsung Display will be able to cut more panels from its new 8.6G (A6) production, compared to its current 5.5G (A2) production.

Samsung Display explained: "Samsung Display recently completed the clean room construction in the new line, and started with the introduction of the deposition necessary to make OLED organic materials into display pixels, install major facilities within the year, and start a full-scale mass production system from 2026".

Samsung Display has an annual production capacity of around 10 million panels right now, but this number will change depending on the size of the panels required. When it comes to OLED laptop panels, Samsung Display announced: "The A6 line is the 8.6-generation (2290mmx2620mm) IT-only OLED line that Samsung Display builds by revamping the existing L8 line, and it is Samsung's 6th OLED line and the highest-generation line in the world when completed".

Just to be clear, Samsung Display's new 8.6G OLED production plant won't be making new OLED TVs, but rather small panels exclusively. Think laptops of the future, as we've seen them steadily moving into the warm embrace of OLED panels (finally) but even gaming products like the Nintendo Switch have shifted to the world of OLED.