MAINGEAR's new ZERO desktop PC with hidden motherboard cables is now available, starts at $1399

MAINGEAR's sleek new ZERO desktop gaming PC is now available starting from $1399, featuring MSI's new Project Zero motherboards and cases.

MAINGEAR has officially launched its new ZERO series gaming PC systems, which feature MSI's new Project Zero motherboards and cases.

The new MAINGEAR ZERO series desktop PC systems use MG-RC hidden cables, which shift the connectors and cables to the back of the system, making for a sleek look. MAINGEAR kicks off the pricing of its new ZERO systems at $1399, ranging up to $3929 before you customize your own system.

MAINGEAR uses mostly Intel Core CPUs inside its ZERO systems, par for the Ruby build, which rocks my favorite CPUs, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. But the heart and soul are the MG-RC hidden cable technology from MAINGEAR and MSI inside the ZERO.

You can configure your own MAINGEAR ZERO gaming PC here.

For $1399, you'll get a new ZERO gaming PC configured with an Intel Core i5-14400KF processor, 16GB of DDR5-5200 memory, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD storage. That is enough gaming PC power to crank out 1080p and even 1440p at 120FPS, as well as enjoy 4K 60FPS in most games... as well as the ability to enjoy higher fidelity graphics or higher frame rates using DLSS 3.

MAINGEAR initially launched its new ZERO gaming desktop PCs in limited quantities earlier this year, with just 50 systems going out, but now the big launch is here, and MAINGEAR's new gaming PC can go from zero to hero. Yeah, I said it.

