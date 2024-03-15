ENERMAX has launched the world's smallest ATX 3.1 Power Supply with the new REVOLUTION D.F. 12

The ENERMAX REVOLUTION D.F. 12 is the world's smallest ATX 3.1 PSU, available in black or white, and it ships with premium sleeved cables.

ENERMAX's range of power supplies has been impressive for years, with its REVOLUTION series offering excellent features, build quality, and versatility. According to the company, its latest entry not only adheres to the most up-to-date ATX 3.1 standard but is also the world's smallest ATX 3.1 power supply, with a depth of only 122mm.

The new ENERMAX REVOLUTION D.F. 12 is all about maximizing space for airflow while delivering the power you need to jump into the latest PC games (or run complex AI tasks or content creation apps). As an ATX 3.1 power supply, it comes equipped with the newest 600W 600W 12V-2x6 cable compatible with modern GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards. This new cable design minimizes issues when a 12V cable is incorrectly seated.

As the world's smallest ATX 3.1 power supply, the ENERMAX REVOLUTION D.F. 12 is compact enough to fit in micro-ATX cases, making it perfect for building a tiny PC gaming powerhouse. Available in 750W and 850W capacities and in black or white, hit the jump to find out more.

80 PLUS Gold-certified and compliant, the ENERMAX REVOLUTION D.F. 12 is fully modular, PCIe Gen5 ready, and features 100% Japanese capacitors with up to 235% Power Excursion. Cooling-wise, it features a dual-ball bearing fan with ENERMAX's patented self-cleaning Dust-free Rotation (DFR) technology, and the PSU goes silent when under 50% load. The 850W variant is available in black or white. The ENERMAX REVOLUTION D.F. 12 also ships with premium mesh-sleeved cables for flexibility and easy cable management.

ENERMAX REVOLUTION D.F. 12 is set to launch globally in April 2024; for more information, check out the product pages below or head over to Amazon in the U.S. to add it to your wish list.