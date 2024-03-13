MSI's easy overclock for Core i9-14900KS spotted - one click to get the CPU running at 6.4GHz

If the rumors are right, Intel's Core i9-14900KS arrives tomorrow, and MSI appears to be readying its one-click option to boost the CPU up to 6.4GHz.

As you likely won't have failed to notice, the Core i9-14900KS is set to have a boost speed of up to 6.2GHz out of the box (for the 8 performance cores, that is).

However, as noticed by leaker chi11eddog on X (formerly Twitter), MSI has just added new overclocking profiles for the 14900KS, with the firm's 'P-Core Beyond 6 GHz+' one-click feature allowing for a dead easy overclock to 6.4GHz.

As Tom's Hardware, who noticed the above tweet, points out, this is a single core boost speed, of course. For all-core boost, MSI's overclocked mode for the 14900KS will allow for 5.9GHz, though there is another profile that gives you 5.8GHz alongside the 6.4GHz top boost for a single core, as a slightly more conservative option.

Either way, you'll need a good cooling solution to keep the thermals manageable with the Core i9-14900KS processor running at these speeds.

It's interesting to see that the 6.4GHz option is being offered here, as it indicates that MSI is anticipating being able to get an extra 200MHz out of the flagship refresh - with the silicon already being pushed hard by Intel to reach 6.2GHz. (These are merely highly-binned 14900K chips, of course - and power usage is expected to reach eye-opening levels).

As mentioned, we should see the launch of this processor tomorrow, though it might be thin on the ground stock-wise, if other rumors are right. The Core i9-14900KS may also be pricier than its predecessor, with a leak suggesting Intel may be looking to charge $749 for this CPU.