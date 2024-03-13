Lenovo is bringing its Legion Tab Android gaming tablet to more markets

Lenovo has another gaming handheld it's bringing to more markets this month - the Legion Tab, an Android tablet powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+.

Published
1 minute & 43 seconds read time

Designed for the "modern mobile gamer," the Lenovo Legion Tab is an 8.8-inch Android tablet for mobile gaming that the company is bringing to more regions. Originally available in China, the Lenovo Legion Tab will soon be available in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia) for €599 (including VAT).

The Lenovo Legion Tab is designed for Android gaming, image credit: Lenovo.
Open Gallery 2

The Lenovo Legion Tab is designed for Android gaming, image credit: Lenovo.

As far as tablets go, this one is powerful, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm processor, 12Gb of LPDDR5X memory, 256GB of onboard storage, and 144 Hz QHD+ Lenovo PureSight display. Unlike the Lenovo Legion Go, a Windows 11 gaming handheld, the Legion Tab is designed to play Android-compatible games. Plus, cloud-based gaming with Xbox Game Pass and GeForce NOW.

Other notable features of the Lenovo Legion Tab are its support for USB Type-C display output (DisplayPort 1.4) so you can connect the device to an external display, the large 6550mAh battery for long gaming sessions, and the integrated haptics.

And then there's the vapor chamber cooling dubbed Legion ColdFront, which offers three performance modes - Beast, Balanced, and Energy Saving - so gamers can choose to prioritize performance or battery life.

The only real omission is the lack of a kickstand (as found on the Nintendo Switch) to connect a traditional Bluetooth controller and play with the Lenovo Legion Tab propped up on a table or surface. Still, the Lenovo Legion Tab is compatible with all Lenovo Legion displays and peripherals and can sync with a Legion Laptop to share content - so it's versatile.

Here are the full specs for the Lenovo Legion Tab. For an in-depth look at the company's dedicated Windows-based PC gaming handheld, check out our full review of the Lenovo Legion Go here.

Lenovo Legion Tab (8.8", Gen 2)

  • Dimensions & Weight (mm): 208.54 x 129.46 x 7.6, 350 grams
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 Mobile Platform
  • Memory: 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB w/ expandable microSD card Support (up to 1TB)
  • Battery: 6550 mAh Li-Ion Polymer (typical)
  • OS: Android
  • Display: 8.8" 144Hz 2.5K 98% DCI-P3 500nit (typical)
  • Buttons & Ports: Power Button, Volume Up/Down Buttons, 1 x USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 (Quick Charge, DisplayPort, Audio), 1 x USB Type-C 2.0 (Charging, Audio)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 ax), Bluetooth 5.3
  • Color: Storm Grey

Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Legion Go, 8.8' IPS 144Hz, Ryzen Z1 Extreme, Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$699.99
$699.99$699.99$699.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$749.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/13/2024 at 6:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.lenovo.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags