UK surgeons use Apple Vision Pro during surgery to 'eliminate human error'

UK surgeons use VR goggles during surgery for the first time, calling Apple's new Vision Pro headset a 'gamechanger' for future surgeries.

Published
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

A team of NHS surgeons at private Cromwell Hospital in London used Apple's new Vision Pro headset during an operation, a first for the UK.

UK surgeons use Apple Vision Pro during surgery to 'eliminate human error' 1205
Open Gallery 2

The team at Cromwell Hospital used the new Apple Vision Pro during an operation on a male patient and his spine, navigating the surgery using augmented reality. A scrub nurse used the Apple Vision Pro headset to keep track of the process and choose the right tools.

The AR headset allowed the nurse to see the real-world with virtual screens displaying important information, with Suvi Verho, the lead scrub nurse at London Independent Hospital, told the Daily Mail that Apple's Vision Pro headset was a "gamechanger" and that "It gives you confidence in surgery," adding "It eliminates human error. It eliminates the guesswork".

Syed Aftab led the surgery around two weeks ago, and now two NHS trusts are in discussions with the US company that created the AI software, Exes. The AI software in question keeps notes of every stage of the operation, where medical staff can compare it against similar operations performed by other surgeons.

Aftab said it turned a scrub nurse he had never worked with before into someone with 10 years of experience, praising the AI software. Aftab said that the technology would "superpower" his operating team into something like a Formula One pit crew, where he said: "That's the idea -- that it doesn't matter if you've never been in a pitstop in your life. You just put the headset on".

The Apple Vision Pro headset used during this surgery comes in at good timing, where the chancellor of the exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said during his recent Budget speech that he wants to modernize the NHS IT system, calling for health services to embrace the world of AI.

Buy at Amazon

Hard Carrying Case for Apple Vision Pro VR Headset

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.98
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2024 at 7:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:metro.co.uk

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags