CD Projekt RED confirms 'we're done' with Cyberpunk 2077 development, will focus on sequel

With the recent expansion and years of overhauls and bug fixes CD Projekt RED is finally ready to call it quits on Cyberpunk 2077.

It took a few years for Cyberpunk 2077 to live up to its initial hype and potential. In addition to fixing a litany of technical issues with the game, developer CD Projekt RED has spent the time since the game's 2020 debut adding new features, overhauling systems, and creating a more worthy follow-up to the iconic The Witcher 3.

Culminating with the release of the critically acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion in 2023, the team seems ready to stop development and shift its focus toward the sequel.

Cyberpunk 2077 game director Gabe Amatangelo spoke with veteran journalist Stephen Totilo, telling him, "We're done." With the surprise addition of a functioning metro system late last year and things like custom paint jobs for vehicles in 2024, players shouldn't expect more new content.

"It's possible that there's some other little thing that comes in here or there, just because, as you're kind of messing around with stuff, sometimes you discover something that is not a high risk," Gabe adds. "Or it's easy to integrate. Or, you know, some developers have some bandwidth."

Development on the sequel is now well underway at CD Projekt RED's new Boston studio, where Cyberpunk 2077 veterans like Gabe Amatangelo and quest director Paweł Sasko are leading a new team. The good news is that the work and design mentality that led to Cyberpunk's 2.0 overhaul and the Phantom Liberty expansion have been carried over, so the chances of it launching in a similar state to the original are pretty slim.