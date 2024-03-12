Buying a new 11-inch OLED iPad Pro might not be as easy as you'd think, analyst warns

Apple is expected to announce new OLED iPad Pros within the next few weeks and a new report claims that the 11-inch version might be hard to come by.

Apple has long been rumored to have plans to announce a new round of iPad Pro models with the end of March or the beginning of April now the most likely timeframe for that to happen. The company is expected to refresh both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions with a new display technology, new chip, and more - but those looking to buy the smaller model might find that getting one is harder than they expected.

That's according to a new report that cites a paywalled post on the X social media website by Ross Young, a display analyst who has historically proven accurate when discussing such things.

According to Young, the 11-inch iPad Pro displays are currently being produced by Samsung Display while LG Display is also expected to begin producing the same displays later this month. LG Display is also producing displays for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro. However, Young reports that he believes the 11-inch displays are behind schedule when compared to the 12.9-inch displays, something that could then have a knock-on effect and cause the smaller iPad Pro to be available in more limited quantities.

The theory is that Apple could then be able to ramp up production once LG Display's 11-inch iPad Pro display production comes on line, but that will take a little time to happen.

As for availability, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that he believes the new iPad Pro tablets will arrive alongside a special version of iPadOS 17.4 that will support the new hardware. That's expected to happen either at the end of March or in April.

The new OLED iPad Pros are expected to offer more than the new displays, however. The M3 chip is expected to be used while faster Wi-Fi also seems likely.

The new iPad Pros won't be alone when the refreshes happen, either. Apple is also expected to update the 11-inch iPad Air with a new M2 chip to replace the M1 that is currently used with an all-new 12.9-inch iPad Pro also tipped to be announced. That too is expected to have the same M2 chip and will offer an alternative to the iPad Pro for people who want a larger tablet but don't want or need everything that the iPad Pro has to offer - including a higher price point.

Pricing for the new tablets is as-yet unconfirmed of course, but it's been rumored that the switch to OLED displays could see the iPad Pros increase in price compared to the previous generation.