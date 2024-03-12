AIDA64 v7.20 released, benchmark tool adds Dark Mode and support for GeForce RTX 40 SUPER GPUs

AIDA64 v7.20 has been released, with the popular system information and benchmark tool finally getting a feature we've been waiting for.

AIDA64 is a powerful tool for enthusiasts. It offers detailed system information covering hardware and software, as well as 64-bit benchmarks and stress tests to push everything from memory, storage, CPUs, and GPUs to their limit. For those who want to be in complete control or monitor their PC, AIDA64 can be invaluable.

AIDA64 v7.20 finally gets a Dark Mode.

Developer FinalWare has just dropped AIDA64 v7.20, a notable update that brings some welcome additions and updates to the app. First up, on the purely cosmetic front, there's a new Dark Mode with three different themes designed to match Windows Dark Mode settings. If you're a fan of Dark Mode for apps and browsing, like me, this is excellent news.

AIDA64's massive library has been expanded on the hardware front to support the new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER GPUs from NVIDIA and the Radeon RX 7600 XT from AMD.

There's also support for the new RTX 1000 and RTX 2000 Ada GPUs, additional Radeon products, and even the G.SKILL WigiDash LCD (a fantastic device we went hands-on with at Computex last year).

The update also adds enhanced sensor monitoring for GeForce RTX 30 and 40 Series GPUs for PCIe and 12VHPWR voltages, with detailed power consumption readouts.

New Features & Improvements Dark Mode with 3 dark themes

Enhanced sensor monitoring of nVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 and 4000 Series graphics cards

Gskill WigiDash LCD support

Icelandic Iceland localization

NZXT Kraken 2023 and Kraken Elite sensor support

GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 Super Series What's new since AIDA64 v7.00 Revamped user interface with configurable toolbar

AVX-512 accelerated benchmarks for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors

AVX2 optimized benchmarks for Intel Meteor Lake SoC

Enhanced support for AMD TR5 socket motherboards

Chipset information for AMD TRX50 and WRX90

Improved support for Intel Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake SoC

Microsoft Windows 11 2023 Update support

Preliminary support for Intel Clearwater Forest and Panther Lake CPU

ACPI 6.5 support

GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6750 GRE 12GB

GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super

