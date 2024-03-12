AI company responds to outrage of male humanoid robot 'groping' female reporter

A robotics company called QSS unveiled its 'Muhammad the Humanoid Robot,' and it appears the humanoid robot groped a female news reporter.

Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

Saudi Arabia robotics company QSS unveiled its humanoid robot called Mohammad at a premiere described as the "meeting place for the global artificial intelligence ecosystem." During the unveiling, Mohammad appeared to reach out and try to grab a female reporter's backside.

The DeepFest event in Riyadh was held last week and during the event a female reporter for Al Arabiya named Rawya Kassem, was standing in front of the humanoid robot talking to the audience. The above video shows the robot reaching its hand out with the goal of what appears to be touching the backside of Kassem. The reporter quickly moves back away from Mohammad raising her palm towards it before she continues to address the crowd.

It wasn't long before users on X began to accuse the humanoid robot of attempting to grope the reporter, but QSS has responded to the claims, telling Metro that Mohammad is built to help out in hazardous situations and may have been attempting to encourage Kassem to step further back on the stage to prevent falling all its edge. Additionally, QSS stated it conducted a thorough review of the footage and the circumstances surrounding the incident and found there were "no deviations from expected behavior".

Furthermore, QSS said that attendees, including reporters, were informed not to get too close to Mohammad during the demonstration. Despite QSS rebutting claims of Mohammad making sexual advances toward the reporter, the company said it will be taking "additional measures" to prevent people from "getting close to the robot within its areas of movement".

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2024 at 7:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com, metro.co.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags