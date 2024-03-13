NVIDIA projected to make $130 billion from AI GPUs in 2026, which is 5x higher than 2023

NVIDIA has had an absolute record-breaking last 12 months or so, but that momentum isn't slowing down... it's only ramping up... to a huge predicted $130 billion in revenue once we get to 2026.
In a new report from Bloomberg, they predict NVIDIA revenue will swell to a huge $130 billion in 2026, a gargantuan $100 billion increase from 2021. The crazy numbers are fueled by the insatiable AI GPU demand, which NVIDIA is absolutely dominating in... and that's just with current-gen H100 AI GPU offerings, let alone its soon-to-be-released H200 AI GPU, and its next-gen Blackwell B100 AI GPU both right around the corner.
We already heard last year that NVIDIA was expected to generate $300 billion in AI-powered sales by 2027, so the leap from $130 billion to $300 billion in a single year -- 2026 to 2027 -- is absolutely mammoth. We've got market researchers like Omdia, predicting NVIDIA to make $87 billion this year from its data center GPUs, and with next-gen AI GPUs right around the corner... well, NVIDIA is really just getting started.
