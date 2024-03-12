Apple's answer to the Microsoft Surface Studio might have leaked in a new patent filing

Having a computer that folds flat and be used as a giant touchscreen like the Microsoft Surface Studio sounds cool and this patent suggests Apple agrees.

Apple's iMac hasn't changed an awful lot in the last few years and while it's a good-looking, colorful all-in-one computer, it's probably time that it got a new lease of life. What that will look like is unclear right now, but a new report suggests that it could borrow heavily from Microsoft's Surface Studio.

The Microsoft Surface Studio is an all-in-one computer that can be folded almost flat and then used as a giant touch-screen device, including stylus support. The use cases are obvious and include architects and artists, and now it appears that Apple could launch a future iMac that follows somewhat in the Surface Studio's footsteps.

The patent, first spotted by Patently Apple, describes a device that appears similar to a Mac with a tilting touchscreen that can be used by artists and others. The patent doesn't specifically say that of course because they're notoriously vague, but the image that shows what such a device could look like is clearly similar to Microsoft's.

The description of the patent itself is about as vague as can be and instead focuses on the way that stands used in computers today are inefficient in terms of packaging and transportation of computers. It describes that they take up space that could be better used as well as weight that isn't needed. The patent then goes on to say that there is a need for improvements to computing device stands, supports, and related components.

This is of course a long way from Apple actually announcing anything and it's always important to remember that patents don't always mean products when it comes to Apple. But it's clear from the drawing alone that something is afoot, and it looks suspiciously like a Microsoft Surface Studio.