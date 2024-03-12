Apple is working on a big new AI feature, but you might not like it

Apple's focus on AI in 2024 doesn't stop at Siri and iOS 18 with a new report suggesting it is already testing AI-powered an ads platform.

Apple is strongly rumored to be working on bringing new AI features to the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and beyond in 2024 and expectations are high that these new features will be announced at WWDC in June. But the AI push is thought to be coming from an unexpected angle with a new report claiming that Apple is working on a new AI-powered ads platform.

That report, courtesy of Business Insider, says that the AI tool that is currently being tested chooses where to place ads in the many App Store placement slots in order to try and maximize the performance of those ads. However, the report goes on to suggest that the AI technology could be used elsewhere as Apple seeks to expand its ad-supported services. One example of a potential place for that to pop up is Apple TV+ with Apple again recently rumored to be working on bringing a cheaper ad-supported tier to the streaming platform.

It's important to remember that Apple's plans can and do sometimes change which means that this news should be taken with a pinch of salt until more firm information is shared. Apple already allows developers tp pay to advertise in various corners of the App Store including the Today tab, at the top of search results, and even on the product pages of competing apps.

Apple is expected to announce its iOS 18 other software updates at an event in June, before rolling the updates out to the public in or around the middle of September alongside the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models.

