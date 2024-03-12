Apple's iOS 18 and macOS 15 updates could finally make Freeform usable when they ship this year

Apple's Freeform app might not be the most exciting of apps on the iPhone or iPad, but it's rumored to be getting a big update this year.

If you're an avid user of the Freeform app on the iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you could be getting a big new update later this year if a new report is any indication. That report claims that the Freeform app is going to get a number of new features when the 2024 round of software updates is announced during the WWDC event in June.

We're expecting Apple to announce the iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 software updates during the June WWDC event and now MacRumors reports that the outlet's industry sources say that there are big upgrades coming.

The Freeform app is a large whiteboard of sorts that allows people to collaborate and add just about anything including text, images, and more. It was announced in 2022 and is available for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac with Freeform boards syncing via iCloud.

According to the report, one of the biggest additions will be known as Freeform Scnes, a feature that will allow users to select specific sections of a board for easier navigation later. Those scenes can be saved and named to make them easier to return to for future editing or viewing at a later time. Collaboration will of course be possible, with iCloud syncing supported for easier sharing and editing.

The MacRumors report says that Apple has also developed new keyboard shortcuts for Scenes including options for saving (Shift + Command + S) as well as choosing the next and previous scenes by pressing Option + Command + ] or Option + Command + [, respectively.

However, it's important to remember that it's still relatively early days for these software updates and it's possible that Apple will make changes to this feature or ditch it entirely before it is announced. It could even be canceled after WWDC with Apple having previously changed or delayed things before canceling them entirely.

If Apple follows its usual cadence we can expect it to announce the iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 updates alongside new software for the Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro during that WWDC event in June. The initial beta releases for those updates will then likely be made available the same day before a months-long beta process ensues. From there, the updates are then likely to be made available to the public in or around September - likely just days before Apple also releases the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models.