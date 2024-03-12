Tim Cook teases new Apple Vision Pro app during Porsche's new EV unveiling

Porsche has just finished launching its new Taycan Turbo GT electric vehicle, and the company had a surprise for Apple Vision Pro users close to the end of its presentation.

Skip to 8:30 for the new Race Engineer Cockpit demo

The livestream was predominately dedicated to the new Taycan Turbo GT EV but also featured a surprise appearance from Apple CEO Tim Cook, who congratulated Porsche on its new EV lap record and overall progress in the EV market. The Apple CEO commented on the demonstration by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, who can be seen using the coming Apple Vision Pro app called Race Engineer Cockpit.

The new app is designed to allow Vision Pro users to experience different angles of the race all at once; this includes driver-facing camera angles, over-the-shoulder road perspectives, TV coverage angles, and real-time driving data such as the speed of the vehicle, lap time, battery levels and more.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

"Congratulations to you and the Porsche team on the new record you've set with this incredible new vehicle," Tim Cook said in Porsche's video. "It's these kinds of extraordinary milestones that show the world what can happen when a team of incredibly dedicated people come together to break new ground on a big idea."

3

"Porsche has always been known for excellence, and we're proud to see a number of our products play a role in what you do," he continued. "And it's so great to see Apple Vision Pro helping reimagine track experiences."