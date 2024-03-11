Final Fantasy XVI's PC spec requirements will be 'somewhat high', Yoshi-P says

Final Fantasy XVI's producer Noaki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida says that the RPG's upcoming PC port might have steep spec reqs, and that dev is on its last stage.

Final Fantasy XVI's incoming PC port is almost finished and is set to meet its targeted 2024 release date.

Similar its predecessor, FF16 is also coming to PC, and sooner than later from the sound of it. Game producer Naoki Yoshi-P Yoshida tells Game Informer than FF16's PC version is on its last legs of development, and that the team has entered the optimization phase to ensure the game can run on as many PC configurations as possible.

"In terms of where we are in development currently, we're trying to figure out the final stages of optimization right now. When we can release the PC version might be dependent on the system requirements and specifications for PC that players will need, so we're trying to figure that out," Yoshi-P said in a recent interview with Game Informer.

There's still some minimum requirements, though. Yoshi-P has already confirmed FF16 on PC will require a solid-state drive and will not be able to run on a HDD, unlike Final Fantasy XV's Windows version. And we shouldn't expect to get away with lower-end PC specs for FFXV, either. Gamers won't be able to skate by with a GTX 1050 this time around.

"Naturally, [the PC specifications] are looking to be somewhat high," Yoshi-P continues.

There's still no official word on an Xbox port of FF16. Square Enix and Xbox recently tightened their relationship by bringing FF14 over to Xbox, a move that had been requested by fans for a decade. Despite this partnership, neither the publisher or the platform-holder have talked about a FF16 Xbox version.

While the dust has settled on FF16's mainline release on PS5, subsequent launches on other platforms will help boost sales on a staggered cadence that is all-too-familiar for Square Enix. The firm is anticipating good sales for its latest release, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, saying that the game's success will determine the outcome of its full-year profits.