Players are exploiting Diablo 4's new 'Gauntlet' leaderboard mode with help from the open world

If there's a way to cheat or find an exploit for a ranked mode, players will find a way. And that's exactly what's happening with Diablo 4's new Gauntlet.

Blizzard recently added a new end-game mode to Diablo 4 late into Season 3 called 'Gauntlet.' A weekly fixed dungeon challenge offers players rewards and the chance to have their names immortalized if they manage to top the leaderboards (broken down into various classes and group sizes).

Diablo 4 content creator Rob2628 showcases one of Gauntlet exploits.

It's a welcome addition to the game, especially for those players who have reached the 'end-game' or Level 100. A new Gauntlet dungeon to tackle goes live each week, with players vying for the top spot.

However, things aren't quite going as planned, with several players reporting others using exploits to boost their rankings. We're not talking about outright cheating with additional apps or tools, but instead using elements of the overworld and Sanctuary to get a head start - loopholes, if you will.

For example, if you activate a Shrine to get a powerful buff out in the overworld and then quickly start a Gauntlet run, the buff carries over. Whoops. This is an issue when Shrine effects like unlimited energy or mana for non-stop casting without cooldowns or the 'Artillery' buff that shoots high-powered projectiles in a circle whenever you attack. It's stuff that can give you the edge over players starting a Gauntlet dungeon as intended.

There's another bigger exploit or bug, with players discovering a way to enter the Gauntlet without the dungeon "starting." This gives them time to round up monsters or drag them to a single spot to gain a massive advantage. Blizzard has specifically responded to this bug on Reddit, noting that players who do this will not appear on the leaderboards.

With the Gauntlet beginning its second week (and second dungeon), many players want to see Blizzard formally address these exploits, bugs, or loopholes to ensure a level playing field. The good news is that the Gauntlet is in its second week, so there's plenty of time for Blizzard to iron out these issues.