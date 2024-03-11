Is this the future of portable gaming? Compal's concept gaming tablet has an ace up its sleeve

Perhaps it'll never see the light of day - like many concept devices - but this gaming 2-in-1 has a very innovative idea for an integrated controller.

We've been submerged in a steady stream of gaming handhelds of late, but what about a gaming tablet, of sorts. It's a bad idea, you say?

A separate kickstand accessory is planned for when using the Rover Play as a laptop (Image Credit: Compal)

Well, hold your horses there, because there's a new concept design for such a device - well, technically a 2-in-1, as you can pair it with a keyboard and use it as a laptop - which has won an iF Design Award (in the Gaming category).

This is the Compal Rover Play (Compal is an ODM in Taiwan) and at first glance it looks like a normal tablet, but the clever bit for gamers is the 'FlexiRear Controller' around the back of the device.

The controller essentially folds (or slides) out from the rear of the tablet, providing an ergonomic grip for the gamer to better hold the slate, and controls which can be triggered using your fingers on either side of the tablet. These aren't buttons, but ultrasonic sensors.

It sounds like a pretty cool idea, which is doubtless why the Compal Rover Play picked up an award, but of course everything will be in the implementation here.

This device is just at the concept stage, too, so there's no telling if it'll ever make the cut and become a finished product you can actually buy.

Compal doesn't even have details on the components inside yet, but obviously as a gaming tablet it'll need to be pretty svelte and easy to hold for longer sessions of play - so equipping it with a peppy enough CPU could be a challenge.

Mind you, earlier today we've been writing about how Lunar Lake processors look seriously powerful for thin-and-light laptops - so those Intel chips, or the following generation perhaps, might make Compal's gaming tablet dream a reality eventually. (Lunar Lake should have integrated Battlemage graphics, if the rumors are right).

Unfortunately, the foldout controllers at the rear don't make for a laptop stand, so you'll need to purchase a separate kickstand to that end, and of course a keyboard to hook up to the display - then you've got your 2-in-1 laptop for when it's needed.

It's probably a fair bet that this will be a concept product that doesn't actually ever make it past the research and development stage, but you never know. And if nothing else, it's a glimpse at a possible path for a handheld gaming device with a more expansive screen at some point in the future, from another firm if not Compal.

