Another sealed 4GB iPhone is up for auction and it could sell for an incredible sum

If you're walking around today with an iPhone 15 in your pocket, it's important to remember where that phone came from. The original iPhone shipped in 2007 with just 4GB of storage and it wasn't anywhere near as popular as you might think if you see how many modern iPhones are floating around today. But like so many things we only really appreciate the iPhone now that it's vintage, and if you want to buy one it's going to cost a small fortune - especially if you want an original 4G model that's sealed.

Right now there's one of those 2007 4GB iPhones available for auction, and if it's anything like previous auctions of this kind, things are going to get messy. One of these iPhones selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars isn't beyond the realms of possibility - we've seen it happen before - so all eyes will be on LCG Auctions to see what happens here. The bidding is currently at $10,000 with another two weeks remaining.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

This original iPhone is factory sealed as mentioned and there is apparently no sign of fading on the front of the box - where all the best artwork is. Seven of the eight corners are sharp and all edges are flawless, making this about as pristine of an example as you're likely to find. The deal is clean and the auction describes the overall looks described as having very light shelfwear. The iPhone inside is of course brand-new and has never been activated and it probably never will be - assuming such a thing is even possible in 2024.

If you've deep pockets and want little bit of history, now is the time to pay attention. Because this is one iconic bit of Apple history right here.