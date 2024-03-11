New iPad Pro, iPad Air models again tipped for 'end of March' or April launch

Apple has again been tipped to launch new OLED iPad Pros and updated M2 iPad Air tablets as soon as the end of this month or in April.

There have been persistent rumors that Apple intends to launch a bevy of new iPads sooner rather than later and that has again been reiterated by the usually well-connected Mark Gurman. The Bloomberg'g journalist was writing in the weekly Power On newsletter when he again suggested that we should see new iPads launch soon.

If correct, there will be two new iPad Pro and two new iPad Air models for tablet lovers to pick up and they could debut as soon as the end of this month. If that doesn't happen we shouldn't have to wait too much longer, however, with Gurman saying that April will be the latest the new tablets will ship.

With Gurman now saying that the new iPads will debut either in late March or April we can put to bed any hopes that they will arrive this week.

The new and updated iPad Pro will become the most powerful iPad ever when it does arrive thanks to the use of Apple's M3 chip. That chip will make the tablet perfect for those who need to edit video and audio on the go while gaming will also benefit from the extra horsepower. The new pro-level tablets are also expected to get OLED displays for the first time, increasing contrast and improving color reproduction while also potentially improving battery life. New iPad Pros in both 11- and 12.9-inch variations are expected.

As for the iPad Air, that's an even more interesting update assuming the reports are accurate. Apple is expected to bring the M2 chip to these tablets with the 11-inch model being refreshed to accommodate that. However, a new 12,9-inch addition will likely grab all of the attention. Apple's plans appear to be to offer both the iPad Air and iPad Pro in both display sizes to offer more choice for consumers. It's the same approach that it takes with its laptop lineup - the 13-inch MacBook Air is an alternative tot he 14-inch MacBook Pro while the 15-inch MacBook Air is an option for those who want a bigger display but don't want to spend the extra required to buy a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Pricing and availability are both currently unknown, obviously, but there had been a suggestion that the new OLED iPad Pro tablets could see a sizeable price hike to make up for the extra costs associated with producing them. A recent report hinted that Apple has ordered 8.5 million new iPad Pro displays with the majority being the larger 12.9-inch variety.