Helldivers 2 has sold 'way more' than 5 million copies, and it's not even on Xbox yet

Helldivers 2 has sold 'way more than' 5 million copies across PlayStation 5 and PC, with Arrowhead yet to release the game on Xbox.

Published
2 minutes & 31 seconds read time

Helldivers 2 has been a mega-success so far, and we're only a month from its launch... but now industry insider "shinobi602" has said that the game has sold "way more" copies than 5 million.

Helldivers 2 has sold 'way more' than 5 million copies, and it's not even on Xbox yet 1102
We already know that Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead has sold over 3 million copies of the Democracy-spreading cooperative game, but in a new post on the ResetERA forums, "Triggerhappytel" posted: "Wow, this is really incredible performance. Considering SM2 sold 4+ million in its opening week, Helldivers 2 could definitely be at 5 million sold by now."

In reply to that, shinobi602 said: "way more than that." We don't know how many more copies than 5 million is "way more," but I would dare say we're looking at the 6-7 million copies of Helldivers 2 sold so far without a problem. There are routinely 400,000+ players on a single planet, which is just under 10% of that total 5 million copies... and remember, that's without the game being on Xbox... it's just out on PlayStation 5 and PC right now.

Helldivers 2 is out right now on PlayStation 5 and PC and is an incredibly fun experience. Personally, the bug enemies give me huge Starship Troopers vibes, while the Automatons give me a huge Terminator vibe. It's a killer game, and I'm sure it sucks to hear (and see) about Helldivers 2 on the daily if you're an Xbox gamer.

