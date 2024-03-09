Helldivers 2 mechs are here: the EXO-45 Patriot features rocket pods, and a minigun

Arrowhead delivers mechs to Helldivers 2: the new EXO-45 Patriot is a bipedal walker with rocket pods on the left, and a minigun on the right.

We've done it! We've librated Tien Kwan, which means developer Arrowhead has unlocked mechs for Helldivers 2, and man... they're fun to blast enemies down (and up) with.

Helldivers 2 players can now access the new EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit, which features a heavy machine gun and rocket launcher. You'll need to check the stratagems list, where the new stratagem is at level 25 and priced at 20,000 requisitions. But for now, Arrowhead has unleashed the mechs for all players, where you can call down a single EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit through a temporary permit. After this limited time, you'll need to buy the level 25 stratagem to use it.

Popular Now:

Before this, the highest-level stratagem was level 20, so now we're up to level 25, where things are getting harder in Helldivers 2. The ongoing Galactic War saw developer Arrowhead ask the Helldivers 2 community to liberate Tien Kwan or risk seeing a delay in releasing the new mechs.

Well, the players took the call to action and spread enough Democracy that mechs were unlocked within 24 hours of Arrowhead asking players to jump into Helldivers 2 and liberate Tien Kwan. Impressive.