The M3 MacBook Air is now on sale and you can pick yours up at a local Apple Store

Apple's latest M3 MacBook Air is now available to buy and you can pick one up in your local Apple Store with prices starting from $1099.

After months of rumors and a launch earlier this week, Apple has today made the M3 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops available to buy which means that those who placed an order earlier in the week will have started to receive their notebooks today today. It also means that those who prefer to pick their new laptop up in-store can do just that.

Both 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops are available to buy at a local Apple Store today with stocks also offered in various colors as well. The base configurations are also available but those who want to upgrade to a more powerful device will have to choose a built-to-order model which won't be available for immediate in-store collection.

In its base configuration, the M3 MacBook Air comes with an M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You'll get two Thunderbolt / USB-4 ports which can be used for charging. Alternatively, the laptops also ship with a MagSafe 3 charging port as well. The 13-inch model comes with a 30W USB-C power adapter while those who choose the larger 15-inch model will get a slightly more capable 35W charger instead.

Colors available include Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Space Gray no matter which configuration you choose although in-store stocks will likely differ depending on which proves to be the most popular at your local store.

In terms of pricing, the 13-inch MacBook Air starts from $1,099 while the upgrade to a 15-inch model costs an extra $200. Alternatively, the older M2 13-inch MacBook Air remains available at the new, lower price of $999.