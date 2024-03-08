Your HomePod now learns which music streaming service you prefer after installing this update

Apple's HomePod smart speaker has a new software update out that makes it capable of learning which streamer you use to listen to your music most.

Apple's HomePod and HomePod mini have a new software update available that makes the smart speakers capable of learning where you like to listen to your music and then use that information for future listening sessions. The new feature, which is part of the HomePod Software 17.4 update, is available to all HomePod owners.

Previously, HomePod owners could use the Home app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac to choose which music streaming service would be used when they asked their speaker to play music. Streaming music services like YouTube Music, Pandora, TuneIn, and others were all supported but the process required manual intervention whenever the default service needed to be changed. That's no longer the case as a result of this new software update. Spotify is of course a notable exception here because the Swedish streamer has chosen not to add support for HomePod streaming.

According to the software's release notes, Siri will now learn a user's preferred streaming media services, removing the need to include its name when making the request for music to be played.

If that feature sounds at all familiar it's because it was already available on the iPhone and iPad, with Apple now bringing feature parity to its smart speaker lineup.

The HomePod Software 17.4 update has been released alongside other software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro and can be downloaded via the Home app. Those with automatic software updated enabled may already have it, while the update also includes the usual performance stability and performance improvements as have become customary.