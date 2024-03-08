The TT Show Episode 25 - Next-Gen Switch, GeForce RTX, and Radeon Gaming!

The TT Show is back, and this week, Jak and Kosta examine all the current rumors swirling about next-gen gaming hardware and discuss what they mean for the Nintendo Switch 2, GeForce RTX 5090, and the RDNA 4 flagship Radeon RX 8800 XT (or 8900 XT). All three are coming either late 2024 or early 2025 and will represent a big across-the-board shake-up - from handheld gaming to mid-range PC gaming to enthusiast high-end flagship PC gaming.

And when it comes to PC gaming, Microsoft is set to bring some major updates to its DirectX 12 Ultimate platform - one that will make it easier for developers to insert all upscaling tech into their games (including DLSS, FSR, and XeSS), and another that will be a game change for PC game optimization. No more crappy PC ports? Fingers crossed.

In other gaming news, the duo talks about the recent Nintendo lawsuit against Switch emulator Yuzu, which in a week saw the popular app shut down and pay Nintendo millions of dollars in damages. In the world of Apple, Jak and Kosta discuss Apple's canceled electric car, new MacBook Air laptops, and why it was fined $2 billion in the EU over its music streaming and storefront practices.

Plus, a look at how easy it was to turn Microsoft's Copilot AI into a 'god' and more!

